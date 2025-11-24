Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $66.0350, with a volume of 6319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $878.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

