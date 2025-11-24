Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.56 and last traded at $126.2240, with a volume of 247045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

