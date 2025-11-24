Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $62.0390, with a volume of 89121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SECT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $627,000.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

