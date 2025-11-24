Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $62.0390, with a volume of 89121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 3.2%
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF
Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.
