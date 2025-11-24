Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $73.1760, with a volume of 591040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

