Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.0890, with a volume of 27366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.2350.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 515,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 432,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 303,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 203,199 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

