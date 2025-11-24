JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $63.3190, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,618 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

