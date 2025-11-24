Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.48 and last traded at $318.0230, with a volume of 9561934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

