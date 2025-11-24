FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.6490, with a volume of 28679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.5816.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

