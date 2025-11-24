Contrasting Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stem and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 1 6 0 0 1.86 Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 62.20% N/A -21.71% Datasea -5.17% -110.68% -50.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stem and Datasea”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $144.58 million 0.84 -$854.01 million ($13.63) -1.06 Datasea $64.35 million 0.16 -$5.09 million ($0.42) -2.89

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stem beats Datasea on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

