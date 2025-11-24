Critical Review: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) versus Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 3.95% 10.41% 2.76% Everest Group 3.12% 3.81% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.16 $47.58 million $0.05 28.10 Everest Group $17.51 billion 0.74 $1.37 billion $13.13 23.45

This table compares SelectQuote and Everest Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SelectQuote and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 1 3 0 1 2.20 Everest Group 0 10 5 0 2.33

SelectQuote presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 175.80%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $368.77, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given SelectQuote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Everest Group.

Risk & Volatility

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Everest Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

