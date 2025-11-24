Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 313 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,963,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,054,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,561,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.72.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $343.22 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

