Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,058.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,066.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.