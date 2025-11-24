Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

