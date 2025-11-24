Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

