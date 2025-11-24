Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:UNH opened at $319.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

