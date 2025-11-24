Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.91.

REGN stock traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $768.34. 310,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

