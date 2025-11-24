D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENLV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $1.41. 174,170,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

