Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Immatics Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 85,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Immatics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immatics by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth $430,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Immatics by 107.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 719,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 372,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Immatics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

