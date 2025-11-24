Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Barrick Mining traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.6650, with a volume of 5134320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $1,459,633,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $30,641,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

