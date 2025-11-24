Critical Contrast: Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) versus Its Peers

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Anteris Technologies Global Competitors -482.31% -113.49% -21.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million -$76.29 million -2.12 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.23

Analyst Recommendations

Anteris Technologies Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors 1229 3827 7160 271 2.52

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 329.69%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global rivals beat Anteris Technologies Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

