Reviewing PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) & Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment 2.96% 12.15% 4.68% PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 2 5 15 2 2.71 PENN Entertainment 3 6 9 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $311.44, suggesting a potential upside of 62.95%. PENN Entertainment has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than PENN Entertainment.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and PENN Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $15.44 billion 2.17 $43.00 million ($1.30) -147.03 PENN Entertainment $6.82 billion 0.27 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.14

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than PENN Entertainment. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PENN Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats PENN Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

