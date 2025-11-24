Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

