JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $45.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.04. 2,702,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Copart has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 58,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $7,158,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

