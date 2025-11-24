StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in StandardAero stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SARO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

SARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 46.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StandardAero by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last three months.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

