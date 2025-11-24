Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 9,222,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,850,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.50 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $145.00 to $142.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

