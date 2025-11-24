Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Flex Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Flex stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,250 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 292,646 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after buying an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

