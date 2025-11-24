Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Phreesia stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 62,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $97,380.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,630. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $41,019.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,511.12. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 74,721 shares of company stock worth $2,159,806 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

