Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alibaba Group stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.90. 8,825,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,565,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $527,243,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

