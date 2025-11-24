Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VOO opened at $605.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.40 and its 200-day moving average is $585.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

