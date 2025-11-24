PFC Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

PFC Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $179.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

