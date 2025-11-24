PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

PFC Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $206.94.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

