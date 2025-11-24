Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 81,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BA opened at $179.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.