RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $169.62 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.