PFC Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PFC Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.4% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

