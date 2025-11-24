Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $10.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 229,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 28.86%. Myomo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,790,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 649,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412,631 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 65.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 180,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

