Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Veralto by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

