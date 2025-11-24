Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $306.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

