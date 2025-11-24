Microwave Filter (MFCO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Microwave Filter Competitors 3.63% -9.70% 2.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A -2.79 Microwave Filter Competitors $2.55 billion $168.92 million 21.09

Volatility and Risk

Microwave Filter’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter. Microwave Filter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microwave Filter competitors beat Microwave Filter on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

