Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Arete raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $300.00. Arete currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $317.75 and last traded at $318.07, with a volume of 15795310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.66.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.70.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

