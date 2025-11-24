Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Head to Head Comparison

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Charles River Associates and Exponent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Associates 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Charles River Associates presently has a consensus target price of $239.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Given Charles River Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles River Associates is more favorable than Exponent.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Charles River Associates has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of Charles River Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Charles River Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles River Associates and Exponent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Associates $731.06 million 1.59 $46.65 million $8.32 21.31 Exponent $571.36 million 6.21 $109.00 million $2.05 34.67

Exponent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charles River Associates. Charles River Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Associates and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Associates 7.93% 25.51% 9.12% Exponent 18.35% 24.19% 13.51%

Dividends

Charles River Associates pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Exponent pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Charles River Associates pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles River Associates has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Exponent has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Exponent is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Charles River Associates beats Exponent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Associates

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

