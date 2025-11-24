Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

