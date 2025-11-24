Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.