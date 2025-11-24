Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

