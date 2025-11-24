Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.