Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 13,099 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,707,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $275.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

