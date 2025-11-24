Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 5.40 Price Target at Panmure Gordon

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
