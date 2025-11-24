Personal Group (LON:PGH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 630 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Personal Group from GBX 368 to GBX 416 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.

Shares of LON PGH traded down GBX 5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 344. The company had a trading volume of 61,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,087. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 9.60 EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personal Group will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current year.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

