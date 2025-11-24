Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 52,975 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the typical volume of 3,143 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 581,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,288. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

