Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Cerillion (LON:CERGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,125 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerillion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.

Cerillion Price Performance

Shares of Cerillion stock traded up GBX 28 on Monday, hitting GBX 1,410. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,193. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 1,200 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,950. The company has a market capitalization of £415.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,453.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,532.17.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

