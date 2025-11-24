Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,125 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerillion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.
