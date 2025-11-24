M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 115 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 185. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.75.

LON SAA traded down GBX 6 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 120. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.85. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200. The stock has a market cap of £145.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

