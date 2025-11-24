M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 115 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 185. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.75.
Read Our Latest Report on M&C Saatchi
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&C Saatchi
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Costco Stock May Struggle Even as Its Business Thrives
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High Growth Revenue Stocks That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.